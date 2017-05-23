Forza Motorsport 7 Release Date News: Racing Game Expected To Be Unveiled at E3 2017

While the game Forza Motorsport 7 has not been officially confirmed yet, rumors about its features and release date are already rife. According to reports, Microsoft will announce the new game at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo and will finally make it available on consoles before the end of this year.

Turn 10 StudiosA promotional image for “Forza Motorsport 6: Apex”

As soon as now, avid gamers of Microsoft's long-running racing game already expect Forza Motorsport 7 to feature Lamborghinis and support for driving wheels.

Albeit ambitious, it is also rumored to run in 4K on Project Scorpio and to feature myriads of new tracks and cars. The game's predecessor, Forza Motorsport 6, featured a total of 460 vehicles. The seventh installment of the game is expected to exceed that by featuring more. Also, there are speculations that the Lamborghini Centenario will be the upcoming game's cover car.

Developed by Turn 10 Studios, Forza Motorsport 7 seems far from seeing the light of day, considering Microsoft's lack of updates about the game. However, a video recently posted by the studio sparked speculations that the next installment of the racing game series might actually arrive soon.

In the said video that was released in time for the Geneva Motor Show, Turn 10 teases its new game. Since the clip puts a spotlight on Lamborghini, fans were quick to pass it off as special footage from the upcoming Forza Motorsport 7.

Although neither Microsoft nor Turn 10 has made any official announcement on the game's release date, rumors that it will be released this year are rife, especially since Forza Motorsport games are usually released every other year since it was first launched in 2005. Since the last installment was released in 2015, fans are optimistic that the next game will be released anytime this year.

Since the developers of the game are still keeping quiet about the details of Forza Motorsport 7, fans should stay tuned for more updates. Once released, the game is expected to be available on both Xbox One and Xbox Scorpio.