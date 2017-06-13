'Forza Motorsport 7' Xbox One, Xbox One X Release Date News: Racing Game to Arrive in October

"Forza Motorsport 7," the latest installment in Microsoft's long-running racing franchise, was unveiled at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). The game will be developed by Turn 10 Studios and is set to be released this October for the Xbox One and the Windows PC.

Youtube/Xbox A screenshot from the "Forza Motorsport 7" E3 2017 trailer.

The title is able to run on native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (fps) and will be able to unleash its full potential with the Xbox One X. "Forza 7" will also support high dynamic range (HDR) color on both the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X.

Just like last year's addition to the "Forza" franchise, Playground Games' "Forza Horizon 3," "Forza 7" will also be an Xbox Play Anywhere title. Among the game's highlights include dynamic weather and the ability to customize the player's appearance with "hundreds of options spanning decades of race history and pop culture."

"Forza Motorsport 7" was announced by the head of Turn 10 Studios himself, Dan Greenawalt. In addition to the video game, Greenawalt also unveiled the new 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS during the event. The move was to announce Microsoft's six-year partnership with Porsche to bring the German automaker's vehicles into the "Forza" franchise.

There are three versions of the game currently available for pre-order. Standard, which is currently priced at $59.99; Deluxe priced at $79.99 and will only be available for digital download; and Ultimate, which costs $99.99. The Deluxe Edition comes with a VIP membership as well as a car pack for "The Fate of the Furious." Players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition will be able to play the game four days early on Sept. 29 and will also receive a "Forza 7" Car Pass.

"Forza Motorsport 7" is set to be released on Oct. 3 for the Xbox One and Windows 10. The version for the upcoming Xbox One X will be released less than a month later on Nov. 7.