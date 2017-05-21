Four best diets to reduce weight fast

In this day and age, finding ways to stay fit and active is a quite difficult. New technological advances continue to make everyone's lives easier, giving people more reasons to adapt a sedentary lifestyle.

Dieting may be the next best option for those who want to lose weight without breaking a sweat. However, finding one that fits their lifestyle can sometimes be a challenging task.

Here are a few diets known to help people effectively lose weight in a short amount of time.

1. Crinkly plate diet

This simple diet encourages individuals to trick their minds into eating less. Special dinner plates with ridges are used instead of ordinary flat dinnerware to make the mind believe a small portion is big. Developed by Latvian graphic designer Nauris Cinovics, the crinkly plate targets people struggling with obesity by helping them with portion control.

2. Mediterranean-style diet

Following a Mediterranean diet has long been tied to a better health. Researchers from the University of Navarra and Carlos III Institute of Health in Spain have proven that people who consume high portions of vegetables, fruit, and legumes have lower chances of obesity than those who eat animal fats and meat.

3. Cambridge diet

This diet might be a popular choice among people who want to see fast results because of its low-calorie food and strict structure. Individuals doing this diet are required to consume soups, bars, and shakes specially made to suit their specific weight loss goals.

4. Time-restricted eating

For individuals who just cannot eat less, they can try out time-restricted eating. The concept of this way of eating is similar to the 5:2 diet, which basically lets people eat the way they normally do while following a strict eating schedule. For instance, instead of consuming food from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., individuals are advised to eat between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to let the body metabolize faster.