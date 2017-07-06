Four 'Jak and Daxter' Games May Be Coming to the PS4 Soon

Naughty Dog 'Jak and Daxter' may be heading to the PS4 soon

PlayStation 4 owners may soon be provided with even more classic titles that remind them of their younger days, and this time around, it may be different "Jak and Daxter" games doing that.

Just recently, four games from the aforementioned franchise were spotted on the Entertainment Software Rating Board's website.

To be more specific, the four different games listed are "Jak and Daxter," "Jak II," "Jak 3" and "Jak X: Combat Racing."

"Jak and Daxter" has been rated E for "Everyone" while the three other titles have been given the "Teen" rating.

With these games getting rated by ESRB, that may be a telltale sign that they are going to be released soon, though developers have yet to provide specific dates.

For fans who may have missed it, these PS2 titles were announced as PS4-bound earlier this year.

According to an earlier post on the PlayStation Blog, all four aforementioned games are indeed coming to Sony's current-gen console, giving older gamers a chance to experience them again while also making the series easily accessible to the younger gamers of this era.

The post also revealed that the "Jak and Daxter" games have been treated with 1080p up-rendering, so they should look even better now.

The classic games will also be outfitted with some current-gen features, making them compatible with SharePlay and Remote Play. Activity Feeds will show up too. Players who take a liking to these titles can also try to earn the Trophies that are now attached to them.

Although online play may not be available for "Jak X: Combat Racing," it will still be possible for friends to take on each other in splitscreen mode.

It is still unclear how much these games may cost.

More news about the different "Jak and Daxter" titles expected to be released for the PS4 should be made available soon.