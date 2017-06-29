Fourth of July 2017: The Best Fireworks Displays in America

Fourth of July and fireworks displays are a revered tradition for the annual Independence Day celebration. Fortunately for pyrotechnics lovers, they will be spoiled for choices this coming July 4, as most cities will have one or more events that combine great locations with the best fireworks show they can offer.

Pixabay/SkeezeIndependence Day and Fireworks go hand in hand as the United States celebrates this fourth of July.

The tradition of fireworks on the Fourth of July starts with the wish of Founding Father John Adams that a free America is celebrated with "Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations," as quoted by Bustle. Today, the nation follows the example of Philadelphia and Boston, which ended their July 4 with fireworks in 1777.

New York City will always have the annual Macy's Fourth of July fireworks, and an online guide to the best viewing spots is already up on its website. Come Independence Day, barges navigating the East River will unload their pyrotechnics show that can be seen from Midtown, as well as Bryant Park and the Dag Hammarskjold Plaza.

Texas residents can look forward to the Addison Kaboom Town in Dallas on July 3, either as part of one of the watch parties being organized for the event or as part of the crowd that will gather near Addison Circle Park. The famous show hosted by the city consistently ranks as one of the best the state has to offer.

The Boston Pops Orchestra combines rousing musical pieces with a fireworks finale that fans can watch along the Charles River. The best viewing spots tend to be between the Longfellow and Massachusetts Avenue Bridges, where the crowd can hear the orchestra best. Otherwise, any rooftop overlooking the Charles River will afford a great view of the pyrotechnics on display.

The Seafair festival, annually held in Seattle, provides a rare treat of seeing a fireworks display reflected by the waters of Lake Union, covering both the night sky and the clear waters with the pyrotechnics set off from a barge on the lake. People can watch from cruising boats, as well as the nearby Kite Hill.