Fox Business Network Host Trish Regan Proposes to 'Get Rid of This Crazy Fat Kid' Kim Jong Un

Facebook/TrishIntel Fox Business Network host Trish Regan has suggested to 'get rid of this crazy fat kid' Kimg Jong Un.

The relationship between the United States and North Korea is nothing short of tense, especially with a recent intercontinental ballistic missile test the latter country did on the Fourth of July.

There is no denying that the fear that North Korea may strike is widespread. Their exact capacity has yet to be determined, but it is no secret that North Korea is a nuclear power. The tension, it seems, has become so extreme that a Fox host has suggested a fix.

"There's one other option here that we haven't talked about — and I know you're not supposed to go out, or go in, and take out a leader because of international rules, decorum, etc., that we have," Fox Business Network host Trish Regan said on the show "Fox and Friends." "But if there was a way to get in and get rid of this crazy fat kid, as you said, Meghan (McCain), then wouldn't that do a lot in terms of saving a lot of lives here?"

Earlier this year, Sen. John McCain also voiced his opinion about North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un. The Arizona senator called Kim a "crazy fat kid" and his words were certainly not received well by North Korea.

A Democratic People's Republic of Korea statement published by Korean Central News Agency revealed that McCain's words were equivalent to declaring war against the country and that "the DPRK will take steps to counter it." The statement also outlined that as a result of McCain's words, they will "bitterly experience the disastrous consequences" brought about by their "reckless tongue-lashing."

Many people are afraid of the actions North Korea has planned. Experts believe that the Asian country has less than 10 warheads in their possessions, but the United States government has said that the country is well-prepared to defend itself from attacks.