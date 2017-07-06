FOX Develops New Singing Competition to Rival ABC's 'American Idol' Reboot

Facebook/AmericanIdol FOX is looking to battle ABC's 'American Idol' reboot with a new singing competition from Armoza Formats.

FOX is filling its "American Idol"-sized hole with a new singing competition from Israeli producer and distributor Armoza Formats.

According to Variety, the untitled project will put a different spin on the usual singing competition format. In this competition, the four finalists are chosen in the premiere episode and are challenged by new hopefuls every week. The new candidate, if successful, will be able to steal one of the finalists' slots. As with other competition shows, the season finale will reveal the winner.

The project is still under development and an official order has yet to be given out by the network. However, all gears are turning and it looks like FOX is determined to pose a threat to ABC's "American Idol" in the reality talent contest market.

It can be recalled that ABC was able to nab the rights to "American Idol" earlier this year. Other networks, including FOX, offered a bid to revive the show. However, Fremantle and Core Media Group ultimately went with ABC. The show ended its 15-season run on FOX last year.

Should the new project move forward on FOX, it would not be the first time Armoza sells the format. In April, French production company Satisfaction bought the rights. Armoza Formats has been selling the project under the name "The Final Four." However, Variety reports that the American version of the show will be using a different title.

FOX should also start looking for a different personality to host the show since Ryan Seacrest is reportedly close to signing a deal with ABC for the "American Idol" reboot. Additionally, ABC has tapped Katy Perry as an anchor judge, with Lionel Richie and Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx are apparently in talks to join the panel as well.

On the other hand, "American Idol" alums Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson are off the table as they have joined NBC's "The Voice" as new coaches on upcoming seasons.