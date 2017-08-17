Fox News Anchor Releases Video Hoping to Bring Healing, Racial Reconciliation to America (See Here)

(Photo: Conduit Media) Kelly Wright Delivers Songs of Inspiration, June 30, 2017.

While many Americans are up in arms because of the racial tension throughout the country, award-winning journalist and Fox News anchor Kelly Wright hopes to unite the nation with a new music video for his song, "America Great Again."

"America Great Again" is off of Wright's new gospel album, Songs of Inspiration. The esteemed news anchor was inspired to release a music video for his single after rioting broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past weekend.

The single was written several years ago by songwriter Marty Funderburk and Joseph Habedank, long before the recent display of racism, bigotry and hate in Virginia among white supremacists and protesters. However, Wright believes his song and video is very timely and can serve as a seed of unity in America.

"We cannot achieve greatness if we are chained to shackles of racism," Wright sings in the tune.

Loaded with various clips featuring photos of people of all different races, the video kicks off with a reading of the Declaration of Independance. Pictures of America's founding fathers as well as Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass are also on display in the video.

"My hope is [that] this video and song will serve as a seed of healing and reconciliation for our nation," Wright told Broadway World. "God will not bless our nation if we continue to sow seeds of discord and injustice anywhere. Now is the time for us to turn our weapons of hate into instruments of peace and love. We must spread this spirit of unity everywhere, in our homes, in our places of worship, on our jobs, in our social gatherings — everywhere."

"Let us pray for healing, seek reconciliation and find transformation through the renewing of our minds and hearts. It's important for us to realize that the greatness of our nation begins in the homes of our people. Therefore, when you're at home, pray and talk to your children and your family about the greatest gifts we have; the freedom of loving God and loving our neighbors as we love ourselves. Let's stand united, one nation undivided. Let's be great again!"

Songs of Inspiration was released in July on Daywind Records and is now available on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify.

"In these troubled times where we find ourselves mired in political partisanship, racial and religious division, I wanted to produce a collection of songs that inspire us to trust God. Songs of Inspiration does that," Wright told The Christian Post upon the album's release. "It allows me to use my platform to encourage people to embrace Christ and engage the world with God's amazing grace, which breaks down the walls that divide us and melts our hearts with a love that unites us."

Along with the single, "America Great Again," the project is full of hopeful music meant to encourage others. Wright, however, said his new single has nothing to do with President Donald Trump's famous campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

Songs of Inspiration includes familiar hymns such as "Amazing Grace," "Jesus Loves Me," "Rock of Ages," "Holy Holy Holy," and "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," as well as new songs. The journalist penned a few songs of his own for the project, including the song, "Take a Look Around."

In addition to being a news anchor and reporter who's worked on the frontlines in Iraq, Africa, London, Paris, the White House, Pentagon, and U.S. Capitol, Wright is also an ordained minister, author, speaker and vocalist. The Army veteran pursued his passion for journalism after graduating college and has gone on to secure many high-profile interviews, including an exclusive interview with first lady Laura Bush in 2007.

Wright is also a two-time Emmy Award winner.

For more information on Wright and Songs of Inspiration, click here.