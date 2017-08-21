'Fox Spirit Matchmaker' Episode 9 Spoilers: The Story of Fuuki Oh's Life to Be Revealed; Will He Finally Remember Seitou?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Fox Spirit Matchmaker."

Fuuki Oh's life is front and center on the next episode of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Fox Spirit Matchmaker." Now that the fox spirit book of reincarnation has been torn apart, will Suusu ever be able to achieve her ultimate matchmaking goals?

Chaos broke out in this week's episode after Suusu and Gessho finally found the fox spirit book of reincarnation in a school library. As it turned out, they weren't the only ones who have been looking for it. And only seconds after it emerged, Seitou, who has just gained half of her lost youkai power, was there trying to take it away.

It was a good thing that Suusu's sister and the fox spirit queen herself, Tosan Yaya, came to join the fray. However, she wasn't there to help Suusu, but was instead after the book, too, deeming her sister unworthy of possessing it.

A skirmish transpired when Gessho broke out of Seitou's cocoon and used the Tears of the Void in her right away, thereby triggering memories of his past form in the fox queen's mind. And then there was Fuuki, who turned out to be the present-day form of Seitou's one true love.

These multiple confrontations have only been partly resolved when the book of reincarnation was torn in half by Gessho's Tears of Void. Will they ever be able to bring the pages of this book back together? Did the sight of the Tears of Void truly convince Yaya of Gessho's past identity?

It looks like these matters will have to wait since next week's episode will be focusing on the life of the young lord of the Oh family, Yuuki. What kind of life does he have and what tragedies has he experienced that made him hate youkai as much as he does now? Can Seitou, in one way or another, manage to change his mind, and maybe even trigger some of his past-life memories of the love story they once shared?

Originally titled "Enmusubi no Youko-chan," the series is an adaptation of the Chinese web manga written and illustrated by Xiao Xin and serialized by Tencent. It is set at a time when humans and fox spirits can fall in love with each other. But due to humans' limited lifespan, their fox spirit lovers are often left behind with memories of their deaths.

A fox spirit matchmaker has the task of reuniting fox spirits with the reincarnated form of their human lovers, and also reviving the human's past-life memories. Suusu is one such matchmaker, and together with her intended partner, the Taoist Gessho, she tries her best to fulfill her mission to the utmost of her abilities.

'Fox Spirit Matchmaker' airs on Saturdays at 9 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.