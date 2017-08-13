FOX's New Show 'The Four' To Be Different From Other Reality Singing Competitions

Facebook/AmericanIdol FOX is developing a new singing competition under the working title 'The Four' to rival ABC's 'American Idol' and NBC's 'The Voice.'

FOX has got a new singing competition in its hands, but all of the details have yet to be ironed out. However, its basic format has already been established.

The network's new project, with a working title of "The Four," is based on an Israeli reality singing competition format. The Israeli version, from Armoza Formats, is titled "The Final Four."

The show's structure is going to be different from other reality singing competitions, in that it will first choose the four finalists. New singers will then challenge a finalist for their spot on the show.

Like other reality shows, "The Four" will also make use of celebrity judges, but the network's reality-programming executive Rob Wade insists that the focus will not be on star power. Instead, it will focus more on the contestants.

However, this does not mean that FOX will not be enlisting the help of notable names in the music industry. And should the right person come along, the network would be willing to negotiate their price.

"If it's someone we feel has a great profile and could be a team leader and could really take a star to the next level, and we like them and they want to do the show, then we're not just going to be paying small potatoes," Wade told Variety in an interview.

Wade also revealed that judges "could change from season to season," specifically revealing a desire to emulate NBC's "The Voice," which changes one or two judges at a time.

An episode count has yet to be finalized, though Wade believes that it "could be anywhere between four and eight." As for a premiere date, it has been said that FOX will not put "The Four" in direct competition with "The Voice" and ABC's newly rebooted "American Idol." However, a date has also not been worked out.

"It gives us summer. There's potential for the New Year. It could be as late as next fall if we decide to go there," Wade said. Ultimately, though, the network will work on developing the show prior to anything else. "The show comes first, then we work out the schedule afterwards."