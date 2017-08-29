A Call for Football Coaches to Protest With Prayer

Popular evangelist Franklin Graham has called on high school football coaches across the country to kneel in prayer after their games next Friday in response to a U.S. appeals court ruling against a public school football coach in Washington who was punished for praying.

Graham, the son of world renowned evangelist Billy Graham and the president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, took to his Facebook page on Friday morning to blast the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals' decision Wednesday to deny coach Joe Kennedy injunctive relief after he was suspended in 2015 by the Bremerton School District in Washington for kneeling in prayer at the 50-yard line after every game.

