Franklin Graham Praises 'Cops as Pigs' Painting Removal From Capitol

The Reverend Franklin Graham recently cheered the actions of the architect of the Capitol Stephen Ayers' decision to remove a painting that portrayed cops as pigs.

(Photo: ScreenCapture/Gateway ChurchThe Rev. Franklin Graham speaks at the First Conference at Gateway Church in South Lake, Texas, January 1, 2017.

Last week, the architect agreed to remove a controversial painting that was scheduled to be on display for a year with the art pieces on Capitol Hill because it violated House rules against gruesome or sensationalistic art, or art depicting "contemporary political controversies."

In a message posted to his official Facebook page on Monday morning, Graham stated that "it's about time" that the painting was removed.

"After a year where violence against law enforcement was at a record high, our leaders in Washington should be doing everything they can to relieve tensions rather than adding fuel to the fire," wrote Graham.

"We should show respect and gratitude to the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect us."

(Photo: Screengrab/YouTube/Fox News) A controversial painting by high school student David Pulphus depicting police officers as pigs.

Graham's comments were regarding a recent dispute between Democratic members of the Congressional Black Caucus and Republicans over a controversial painting.

"The painting depicts Ferguson, Missouri, with a pig in a police uniform aiming a gun at a protester. The painting was among hundreds completed by high school students that are featured in a tunnel leading to the Capitol," reported the Associated Press.

"The painting by David Pulphus won an annual arts competition in Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay's congressional district last year. Clay and lawmakers supporting the painting's display said it hung for more than six months without controversy."

On multiple occasions Republican lawmakers removed the painting. Colorado Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn, one of those who removed it on one occasion, said in a statement that the painting went against his conscience.

"Just yesterday, we honored Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. I could not, in good conscience, continue to walk by a painting that so flagrantly disrespected the brave police officers that protect us here in the Capitol and in our communities across the country," stated Rep. Lamborn, as reported by Politico.

"I decided to continue the protest started by my colleague Congressman Hunter and I hope that permanent action is taken to remove this brazen attack on the brave men and women who make up the thin blue line."

In a letter sent to Speaker Ryan earlier this month, Rep. Clay and Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland expressed First Amendment rights concerns about the painting's potential removal.

"We believe that removing this work ... would be a violation of First Amendment free speech rights," read the letter.

"At a time when democracy and our freedoms are under real attack by Vladimir Putin and Russian agents, this outburst of grown-up political correctness toward the artwork of an adolescent seems, frankly, absurd."