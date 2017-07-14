Franklin Graham Gives Update on Dad Billy's Health: 'He's Doing Well But Has Physical Challenges'

World renowned evangelist Billy Graham "is doing well" as his 99th birthday in November draws nearer.

(PHOTO: BILLY GRAHAM EVANGELISTIC ASSOCIATION) Billy Graham sits in a chair at his home in 2013 during the filming of 'The Cross.'

Sharing an update on his dad's health in a Facebook post on Friday, the Reverend Franklin Graham said his father "does have the physical challenges that come with age," referring to his reduced hearing and visual capabilities.

The younger Graham, the President of Samaritan's Purse, said many people have asked him about his dad's condition.

Billy Graham once traveled to various places in the world to preach the Gospel to millions of people. But now he rarely leaves his mountaintop home in Montreat, North Carolina, according to the Charlotte Observer.

"He enjoys visits from family members," including grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his only surviving sibling, sister Jean Ford of Charlotte, Franklin wrote.

He said his father's Southern Baptist pastor, the Rev. Don Wilton, continues to make the weekly trip from Spartanburg to pray with Billy.

"This has been a tradition of prayer and encouragement for more than 20 years – we are so grateful to Pastor Wilton," he wrote.

(PHOTO: BILLY GRAHAM EVANGELISTIC ASSOCIATION) Between family visits, Billy Graham's cat 'Kitty' keeps him company.

On the lighter side, the elder Graham is also spending a lot of time with his cat, Kitty.

Kitty is a black-and-white-faced cat who has been Billy's constant companion for many years.

"No one could ever remember her name, so we all call her 'Kitty,' " Franklin wrote. "She was a gift from all of us children on his 90th birthday and continues to be by his side."

Franklin ended his post by saying, "Thank you for your concern and prayers for him - you really don't know how much that means to our family."

Last year, Anne Graham-Lotz, the daughter of the Charlotte-born evangelist, shared that her father is confined mostly to his bed and wheelchair but he still has a clear mind. She also noted he is still "affectionate and loving," according to CBN News.

"I am not sure he is aware so much of the world's situation but his appetite is good, his vital signs are good, and I know God is holding him for some reason," Lotz said. "In fact, he prays in his preaching voice. He is still kicking. Maybe that will encourage you to be faithful through persevering in the ministry to which God has called you."