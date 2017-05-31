'Freakish' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: Additional New Survivors Set to Break Core Group Apart?

Hulu has finally renewed its original teen horror series, "Freakish," earlier this month. Will the remaining survivors who are trapped in Kent High School be able to find a way out of their infected town?

Facebook/huluPromotional banner for the Hulu original teen horror series “Freakish.”

According to the press release that came with the official renewal announcement, the upcoming second season will find the students of Kent High School still trapped in the oppressive halls of their school. Moreover, it seems that they will be forced to welcome in a new group of survivors who will arrive seeking safe haven from the horde of infected townsfolk outside.

The addition of new character with their own individual personalities will undoubtedly bring chaos into the core group as their relationships are tested. Friendships will be broken as unlikely rivalries emerge. The kids may also be taking a more open approach to venturing outside since they now know that no one is coming for them. The life and death stakes will significantly be raised as the kids continue to fight for survival against a horde of flesh-eating creatures who used to be their comrades.

Season 2 may also show the core group having to deal with the death of one of their own. The season 1 finale saw the pregnant teen, Natalie (Aislinn Paul), sacrificing her life to give the others a head start when an unexpected horde assaulted them in the school's hallway. Natalie was previously injected with a poisonous drug, which they initially thought would make them immune to whatever it was that has turned everyone else into monsters.

This loss is sure to hit Diesel (Adam Hicks) the hardest, since he was the one who got the closest to Natalie, to the point that he was even planning on taking responsibility for her baby when they survive and manage to make it outside.

Details about the upcoming season 2 are still rather scarce at this point, but the aforementioned press release has already confirmed the return of Diesel along with Grover (Leo Howard), Violet (Liza Koshy), Zoe (Meghan Rienks), LeShaen (Melvin Gregg), and Barrett (Tyler Chase).

The first season of "Freakish," which consisted of 10 half-hour episodes, premiered on Hulu in October of last year. It reportedly marked the latest collaboration between the streaming service and AwesomenessTV, which also previously included the American streaming rights to "Snervous," a documentary about YouTube celebrity Tyler Oakley, among others.

Hulu has yet to announce an official release date for "Freakish" season 2.