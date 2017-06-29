'Freakish' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: Niki DeMartino's Rebellious Music-Loving Character to Become New Love Interest for Diesel?

More high-profile social media celebrities are coming to the second season of Hulu's original horror series "Freakish." Will they be lending support or chaos to the existing core group?

Facebook/huluPromotional banner for Hulu's original teen horror series “Freakish.”

Following the death of their fellow survivor, Natalie (Aislinn Paul), in the horrifying final scene of the first season, the forthcoming 10-episode installment will undoubtedly find the remaining students of Kent High, who are not yet infected by the mysterious virus that has turned the rest of the town into zombie-like creatures, in a very somber, hopeless mood.

How can they hope to survive now that they know nobody is coming to rescue them? Or is there really no one out there who can fight off the freakish creatures in their midst?

A new teaser video released by Hulu may not offer much in the way of newfound hope for Grover (Leo Howard) and his crew. The video makes it too apparent that the Kent High survivors will still be trapped in the oppressive walls of their school, with the threat of meeting a zombie horde of their schoolmates looming in every hallway.

However, the teaser video has also introduced a host of new social media stars joining the returning cast of Howard, Liza Koshy, Adam Hicks, Meghan Rienks, Tyler Chase, and Melvin Gregg. Among these newcomers is blue-haired YouTube star, Niki DeMartino, who recently tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo that spells either hope or total annihilation for the series' core group.

Lowkey excited af to post this pic I've been dying to post since it was taken. Y'all ain't ready for us newbies

The image shows what looks to be a group of teens in gas masks who all seem to be equipped and able to fight the growing horde of zombies within and beyond the walls of Kent High.

DeMartino is set to play a rebellious, music-loving teen named Sadie, a recent Kent High transfer student, who will eventually develop feelings for Diesel (Hicks), who is still grieving over Natalie's death.

Other additional cast members include Brant Daugherty, Ryan McCartain, Saxon, Jordan Calloway, Amanda Steele, and Jake Busey.

Although promoted to be coming soon, Hulu has yet to announce an actual release date for "Freakish" season 2.