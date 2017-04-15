Free College Tuition in New York: 'Excelsior Scholarship' Requires Grads to Stay in New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has just gotten the approval of lawmakers for his tuition-free legislation that he proposed in January. The new "Excelsior Scholarship" comes with some eligibility requirements. It also comes with the clause that graduates of the program must stay and work in New York for a few years, or reimburse the benefits.

Eligibility for Scholarship

(Photo: Pixabay/stevepb)New York now offers tuition-free scholarship for public colleges.

The tuition-free program only covers two- and four-year courses in public colleges for now, according to a comprehensive write-up by CNN. Not just any school will do, a student availing of the program must be an undergraduate enrolled at a college that's part of The City University of New York (CUNY) or the State University of New York (SUNY) system.

The program is targeted at middle-class families, and there's a temporary income cap in place. This fall, students whose families earn $100,000 or less are eligible. That cap will rise to $110,000 next year, 2018, and will go up to $125,000 in 2019. The income ceiling will be phased out in 2020. However, the student must be in good standing when it comes to existing federal or state student loans.

There is no age limit, and a student does not have to be a recent high-school graduate. However, students have to be a citizen, permanent resident or a refugee. Despite Governor Cuomo pushing for scholarship for undocumented students, the provision was not passed in the final budget.

During the Scholarship

Students have to remain enrolled full time, defined at a minimum of 30 credits a year, including summer. Some exceptions are allowed, including disability.

The Grade Point Average (GPA) needed to stay enrolled and finish the course on time will also need to be maintained by students on the "Excelsior" program.

The scholarship could save families about $6,470 in tuition for four-year courses, but the program only covers tuition costs. Fees, board, books and other expenses will still need to be shouldered by the students and their families. Typical fees in a SUNY school runs at $1,590 per year, with books adding $1,000 on top of that. On-campus room and board can run at $12,590 at this year's rates as well.

After Graduation

Graduates have to stay in New York. They have to reside and work in the state for the number of years that they enjoyed the benefits of the Excelsior program. This could be a problem for graduates with job prospects out west, especially in California. The alternative is to leave the state and have the scholarship become a loan that they have to pay back.

New graduates will not also receive any more aid from the Excelsior Scholarship. They will have to turn to other programs, like New York's "Get on Your Feet" program, to help them with student loans.