Free Xbox 'Games With Gold' June 2017: Players Get 'Watch Dogs,' 'Assassin's Creed III' and More

Microsoft already announced the list of free games for the June 2017 "Games With Gold" promo, and it included some popular titles such as the first "Watch Dogs" and "Assassin's Creed III."

UbisoftA promotional still for "Watch Dogs."

Every month, Microsoft exclusively treats Xbox Live Gold subscribers with a couple of games that can be accessed for free within a month.

Xbox One

The first "Watch Dogs" game, which was originally released in 2014, will be free-to-play for Xbox One gamers from June 16 to July 15. The title was popular for its open world and action-adventure genre and featured the story of its protagonist vigilante hacker named Aiden Pearce.

Aiden's main goal was to hack into Chicago's centralized operating system, aka "ctOS." Along the course of disrupting the city's computer network, he also faced enemies from notorious gangs while continuously evading the police.

Meanwhile, "SpeedRunners" will be free when it launches on Xbox One on June 1. Developed by DoubleDutch Games and published by tinyBuild Games, "SpeedRunners" is a competitive side-scrolling racing game. It will be free for the entire month of June and will be available later on for $14.99.

Xbox Live Gold members can also get the multiplayer downloadable content pack for "Phantom Dust" for the entire month of June at no cost. According to Xbox Live's Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb's blog, the multiplayer DLC was added to the list "to celebrate the new release of 'Phantom Dust.'" The game was originally released in March 2005 but it was only ported to Xbox One and the Windows PC last May 16.

Xbox 360

On the other hand, Xbox 360 players will also get a couple of free games next month including the action-adventure game "Assassin's Creed III" from June 1 to 15. Then on June 16 until the end of the month, the action role-playing game "Dragon Age: Origins" can also be accessed for free.

Both games can be played by Xbox One users through its Backward Compatibility program.

Players can keep their in-game achievements once they decide to purchase the game after the duration of the "Games With Gold" promo next month.