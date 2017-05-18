'Fresh off the Boat' canceled or renewed: ABC renews family comedy for season 4

It looks like the Huang family will not be going away permanently very soon. "Fresh off the Boat" season 3 has just ended, but fans do not have to worry because ABC has renewed the family comedy series for another season.

The show's season 3 finale featured singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, who invested in the Huang family's business. The episode also saw the family becoming instantly rich, but they soon realized how their situation was too different from what they had been dreaming of for many years.

Now, their story will continue and fans will see more of them as ABC has already renewed "Fresh off the Boat" for season 4, according to TV Line.

Lead star Constance Wu also echoed the announcement, sharing on Twitter that the show has been renewed. She said, "Congrats to @FreshOffABC cast & crew on being picked up for season 4! See y'all in fall!"

It is unclear as of now if this means the show will return or start filming in fall.

"Fresh off the Boat" is based on chef and restaurateur Eddie Huang's bestselling memoir. The story takes place in the '90s and centers on a Taiwanese family who moved from Chinatown in Washington, D.C., to Orlando, Florida. The parents, Louis Huang (Randall Park) and Jessica Huang (Constance Wu), own a steak restaurant named Cattleman's Ranch.

The couple have three kids — Eddie (Hudson Yang), Evan (Ian Chen), and Emery (Forrest Wheeler). The stars playing the roles of the brothers also recently had an interview with ABC, in which they talked about the show's success.

The Los Angeles City Council reportedly declared "Fresh off the Boat Day" as part of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Chen expressed during the interview that they felt really honored about this.

"Fresh off the Boat" is said to be the first show to feature an all Asian-American cast in 20 years.

Other comedy staples renewed by the network, according to reports, include "Modern Family," "Speechless," and "The Goldbergs."