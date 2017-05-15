'Fresh Off the Boat' Season 4 News: ABC Renews Sitcom for Fourth Cycle; Season 3 Finale Features Guest Star Michael Bolton

Fans of the Huang family will be happy to know that they will get to see more of their lives as ABC has officially renewed "Fresh Off the Boat" for a fourth season.

Facebook/FreshOffTheBoatABC'Fresh Off the Boat' season 3 airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on ABC.

According to Variety, ABC has given "Fresh Off the Boat" another season to tell the story of the Huang family as they adjust to life in Orlando, Florida. The publication notes that the show has posted consistent ratings so far since its season 1 premiere in 2015.

An air date for "Fresh Off the Boat" season 4 has yet to be announced.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the season 3 finale of the series, which will air on Tuesday, May 16. The upcoming episode, titled "This Isn't Us," will see the Huang family becoming wealthy and a special guest appearance from a famous singer.

The synopsis of the next episode states that Louis (Randall Park) and Jessica (Constance Wu) will facilitate a huge change that will affect their family and help give their children a better life. However, the change will not come without consequences. Even though becoming wealthy may seem like an attractive deal, the family will soon find out that being rich may not be all that it is cracked up to be. It appears that Louis and Jessica will regret their decision.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. The 15-second clip reveals that Michael Bolton will be guest starring as himself, and it seems that he will help Louis in a very big way.

It opens with Louis entering his restaurant and speaking to Mitch (Paul Scheer). The scene then changes, showing Bolton talking to Louis. The "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" singer greets the Huang family patriarch, who asks him a serious question.

"I thought you wanted to be a silent partner," Louis says, confused. "This is a lot of change."

It seems that Bolton will invest in Louis' restaurant and will make big changes to it without telling his partner. While Louis looks disappointed at first, Bolton hands him a check consisting of Louis' share of the merchandising profits that quickly changes his mind. The scene then cuts to Louis mowing the lawn of a huge house while listening to Bolton's music. It remains to be seen if the mansion is the Huang family's new abode.

"Fresh Off the Boat" season 3 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.