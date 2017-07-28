'Friday Night Lights' Revival Movie: Minka Kelly Says She Would Be There 'Front and Center'

If there's a revival of the NBC drama "Friday Night Lights," one of its stars will be up for it and will be on the set front and center. Minka Kelly, who played high school sweetheart Lyla Garrity for three seasons, said she will make time for a reunion movie. But is there actually one in the works?

Facebook/NBCFNL "Friday Night Lights" aired from 2006 to 2011 on NBC and it was a critics' favorite.

Kelly revealed on Build Series that she owes "Friday Night Lights" her career, hence, she will never say no to a revival.

"I would never not honor where I came from," she said, adding that she would be there "front and center" should the movie ever happen.

However, the actress thinks the show already ended perfectly and thus, a revival might not be necessary.

"I think people are still enjoying the show, so sometimes things are better left wanting more," Kelly said.

Peter Berg created "Friday Night Lights" for NBC based on a movie he also produced and directed. It featured a high school football coach who turned his team around to become the state champion. He also influenced his players to do something better with their lives.

The series aired from 2006 to 2011 and received critical praises. Kyle Chandler (Coach Eric Taylor) and Connie Britton (Tammi Taylor) led the show and both were nominated for an Emmy for their performances.

Despite fans hoping "Friday Night Lights" will get a revival, Berg revealed that there will never be a reunion show, special or movie.

"We talked about it, some people thought it was a good idea, some didn't," Berg said, adding that he has serious doubts about a "Friday Night Lights" revival ever getting made.

Berg is not the only one who isn't keen on doing a special. Even Chandler is not willing to go back and play Coach Taylor all over again. The actor believes the show ended strong, which is why to this day, fans still look back or rewatch the show with fondness.