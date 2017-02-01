'Friday The 13th' 2017 Release Date News: New Take on Jason Voorhees' Origin Story Reportedly Set To Be Told

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Over the years, horror film fans have learned important details about the seemingly tragic early life of the child who would eventually become the vicious killer known as Jason Voorhees. However, the upcoming 2017 reboot of "Friday The 13th" may add an important twist to that tale.

Facebook courtesy of Friday The 13thJason Voorhees' father, Elias, may have a bigger role in the upcoming 'Friday The 13th' reboot

The details seemingly hinting at an important change in Jason's origin story come from a casting call for the new movie.

According to the casting call, filmmakers are trying to find a "powerful-looking" male Caucasian in his late 30s to 50s who can portray Jason's father, Elias Voorhees, Bloody Disgusting reported.

That Elias Voorhees is apparently set to become a more prominent character in the upcoming film is not the lone story change here.

Also detailed in the casting call, Elias apparently senses something atypical in the young Jason, something innately evil that may have been affecting those around him even before he grew to become a feared killer.

This little detail may also be a clue that Elias himself may attempt to do something about the young Jason, though he may not be able to ultimately make much of an impact.

Apart from the possible story details, there may also be other interesting news about the upcoming "Friday The 13th" reboot that fans will likely be glad to hear about.

In a recent report from FridayThe13thFranchise.com, the website noted that the movie may already be in the pre-production phase in Conyers, Georgia. Furthermore, the website added that shooting may begin in Conyers sometime in March, meaning more details about this new film may start to trickle out not long after that.

At the moment, the new movie is expected to hit U.S. theaters on Oct. 13, though that premiere date may still be subject to change.

More news about the "Friday The 13th" reboot should be made available in the near future.