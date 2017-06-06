'Friday the 13th' News: Savini Jason Skin Not Planned for DLC

If there is one thing that gamers should not expect to see as downloadable content (DLC) in the newly released "Friday the 13th: The Game," it is the now highly sought-after Savini Jason skin.

(Photo: Gun Media)A screenshot from "Friday the 13th: The Game."

Publisher Gun Media confirmed in a post on Steam that the blazing, more terrifying version of the game's resident serial killer Jason Voorhees designed by Tom Savini (thus the name) will not be released as DLC.

Gun Media emphasized that the skin was made as a Kickstarter-only item as a way to thank the "earliest supporters" of "Friday the 13th: The Game" who "believed ... funded ... [and] supported."

This does not mean that each and every backer (there were more than 12, 000) received it. Those who opted for the cheaper version only got the base game.

Despite the growing demand for it, Gun Media maintains that the Savini Jason skin is not coming to "Friday the 13th: The Game" as a DLC and will remain as an exclusive to those who chose the higher tier options.

"We made that clear on Day 1 of the Backerkit that these two DLC were for backers; both Kickstarter and Backerkit," Gun Media wrote in its lengthy post, referring to the Savini Jason skin and the counselor clothing pack.

"So here we are and here is where we are always going to stand; that skin and those clothing items are not for sale. They are not for secondary sale. They are for those that backed us and have been with us from the beginning. They are the people that took a chance on a campaign that has produced a game that is overall fun," they emphasized.

Gun Media warned that they will give in to "no amount of comments, complaints or insults or suggestions" with regard to bringing the Savini Jason skin pack for "Friday the 13th: The Game."

The DLC is not in any way superior to what the base game has although many still want it for the design and how cool it would look. Sadly for those who missed out, it looks like Gun Media has something else in mind as far as "Friday the 13th: The Game" DLC goes.