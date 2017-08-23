'Friday the 13th: The Game' DLC News: Illfonic Details Litany of New Content on the Way

(Photo: Gun Media) A promotional image for "Friday The 13th: The Game."

"Friday the 13th: The Game" is about to get bigger and better with a flurry of new content coming to the survival horror video game.

Illfonic revealed it all in a revamped website meant to be the venue for more efficient announcements and reveals for the game.

For starters, it has been confirmed that a new playable Jason is coming to "Friday the 13th: The Game" soon although the studio is keeping the details close to their chest at the moment.

Fans have speculations with regard to this addition that formed after Illfonic released images showing eight dots, seven of which are black except for the last one, which was colored blue.

Some say that it will be Pamela playable as serial killer since she wore a sweater in that color when she went on a killing spree. Some say whatever it is, it will be based on the eighth film in the "Friday the 13th" franchise. For now, it looks like Illfonic still wants to keep players guessing.

We recently posted the images below to our social channels and the internet lit up with ideas and theories as to what it means. While we're not ready to reveal any additional information about this image, here's one thing we can say; This isn't just a random image.

More on the characters, "Friday the 13th: The Game" will also introduce a couple more counsellors in the game. Illfonic teases that they could be existing characters in the franchise or entirely new ones. On top of that, there will be a Spring Break 1984 swimsuit clothing pack to customize their looks.

As revealed before, the next update for the title will also add a new playable map as well some emotes for free. The classic Higgins, Packanack and Crystal Lake maps have all been resized to cater to faster and smaller scale matches.

New loot locations, vehicle spawns and escape locations. Get ready for fast-paced, machete swinging fun!

With regard to the new playable map apart from these resized maps coming to "Friday the 13th: The Game," this is what Illfonic has to say: