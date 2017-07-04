'Friday the 13th: The Game' Latest News: Stricter Punishments to Be Implemented Against Game Cheaters, Policy Violators

(Photo: Facebook/Fridaythe13thGame) A promotional photo of the video game "Friday the 13th: The Game."

When "Friday the 13th: The Game" was launched last May, game publisher Gun Media and developer IllFonic were initially plagued with several issues. But thanks to the recent matchmaking update that was released a few weeks ago, the people behind the game are now focusing its attention to gamers who are guilty of cheating and violating the game's core guidelines.

The game publisher announced on the game's official subreddit the many ways in which a gamer can be removed from playing "Friday the 13th: The Game." The post also disclosed that those who deliberately utilize a third-party hacking software and those who abuse and exploit the game's vulnerabilities will get banned from playing permanently.

Gun Media also revealed that it will be banning those who use voice chat for the purpose of harassing other gamers with insulting, racist or discriminatory language, and those who threaten other players with violence, rape and other forms of sexual assault.

The company also mentioned that it will be banning "the Jason player" as well as those who will be "deliberately' helping Jason win a match through killing other teammates or working to farm XP." It also frowns upon those who pose as employees of the game publisher or IllFonic, and will be permanently preventing gamers who pretend to be representatives of either company from participating in the games in the future.

The full list and the description of each potential offense in playing "Friday the 13th: The Game" can be read in detail here.

According to Game Rant, this effort from Gun Media means that the company is prepared to take a more uncompromising stance in dealing with those who defy the game's core guidelines and commit the offenses it listed. The implementation of a stricter policy will not only help in limiting glitches and improving the game's reputation, it also helps in nurturing a more upstanding online community as well.

"Friday the 13th: The Game" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.