'Friday the 13th: The Game' News, Guide: New Kills Teased on Social Media; How to Survive as a Counselor

Jason Voorhees will have new kills arriving soon, as teased by game publisher Gun Media on social media. Meanwhile, here are a few tips on how to survive as a counselor in "Friday the 13th: The Game."

Facebook/Fridaythe13thGame New kills of Jason Vorhees coming soon.

"Friday the 13th: The Game" is a third-person survival horror game where multiple players take on the character of one of six teen counselors trying to survive or embody Jason on a quest to murder all survivors.

The game, which is based on the film franchise of the same title, was launched only last May. However, Gun Media has already teased that new kills will soon be added to "Friday the 13th: The Game."

Aside from a new photo posted on the social media accounts of "Friday the 13th: The Game," executive producer and director Randy Greenback shared a video showing Kane Hodder working on motion capture scenes.

"Speaking of getting into the swing of things... @kanehodder1 is flinging stuntman @RyanStaats around for more @Friday13thGame kills," Greenback posted on Twitter, featuring Hodder swinging at a presumed counselor with what appears to be a machete.

The Twitter account of "Friday the 13th: The Game" also posted another behind-the-scenes video, where Hodder talks about using a pitchfork that directly connects to the Savini Jason skin that uses weapons with fire.

Meanwhile, Games Radar shared several tips on how to survive as counselors.

Similar to horror films, characters have a higher chance of surviving when they stick together. Jason does not have superhuman strength and can only kill one person at a time. Also, going in groups allows players to distract Jason from killing.

Counselors should also make sure to find all available resources when searching through cabins. The items that players collect will help them survive throughout the game, such as walkie-talkies, maps, or weapons.

"Friday the 13th: The Game" is available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.