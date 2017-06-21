'Friday the 13th: The Game' News: Retro Jason Now Out for Free; More Bonuses Coming This Weekend

Gun Media is rolling out free downloadable content (DLC) "Friday the 13th: The Game" as a way to apologize for the title's problematic launch.

(Photo: Gun Media)A screenshot from "Friday the 13th: The Game."

The release of the Jason Voorhees game did not go well when it reached the shelves. Connectivity issues made it almost unplayable and it was laden with so many bugs that made it vulnerable to hacking.

Gun Media is giving away exciting bits of free content to "Friday the 13th: The Game" to make up for "what was definitely not the smoothest of launches," as community manager Ben Strauss described it on the PlayStation Blog, and to also thank fans for their unrelenting support from the Kickstarter days of the game.

Every player would love to know that they will be getting for free 13,000 Customization Points, which they can use to purchase perks, upgrades and Jason kills.

The fun and excitement for "Friday the 13th: The Game" players is literally about to go twice over this weekend as they will be able to enjoy double experience points (XP).

"We've fixed exploit issues where users were getting into areas they shouldn't be getting," Strauss noted on the blog post.

The ultimate surprise from Gun Media is that the developer has ultimately decided to offer the Retro Jason Pack for free in "Friday the 13th: The Game."

The DLC was delayed prior to this announcement as it did not pass certification for the Xbox One due to memory leak and instability of the content.

The Retro Jason Pack gives Jason Voorhees a unique new look. As an added bonus, Gun Media also included brand-new music by Mitch Murder suited to the serial killer's appearance around Camp Crystal Lake.

Retro Jason will also come with a unique kill, which means gamers will get to watch him find a way to drain the life out of his victims in "Friday the 13th: The Game."