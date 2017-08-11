'Friday the 13th: The Game' News: Team Killing to Be Addressed in Next Patch

A new patch for "Friday the 13th: The Game" will restrict team killing from happening.

Facebook/FridayThe13thGame Counselors will no longer be allowed to kill their team members.

Game publisher Gun Media announced on Reddit that the biggest concern that they have gathered from the community feedback is that players across different platforms abuse the ability to kill their team members on purpose.

Although Gun Media didn't include team killing in the first list of banned actions in the game, they are certainly changing some of the game's configuration to prevent it from becoming a "Hunger Games" kind of play.

Counselors will no longer be allowed to kill their team members in public games. Using a shotgun, machete and other available weapons to end a team member's life will no longer work with the new patch.

However, some instances can still kill a team member in "Friday the 13th: The Game."

Cars can still run over counselors and kill them. Bear traps placed by team members for their fellow mates will still be able to injure them. Deaths that result from cars and bear traps will no longer penalize the counselor responsible for an XP penalty.

This is good news for those players who have been constantly been a victim to their team members killing them instead of getting axed by Jason himself. However, the new ban is expected to cause a new set of concerns for the gamers.

According to Reddit user CrookedWookie, he is expecting other players to abuse "the fact [that] they can't be team killed, doing things like running around with the gas or battery and refusing to drop it in."

Meanwhile, HotCoolman chimed in and said, "How are you supposed to deal with some [person] standing in a doorway, blocking you in? Beating them to death is the only current way to deal with it, unless you want to make it so we can walk through each other now."

"Friday the 13th: The Game" is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows PC.