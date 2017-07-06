'Friday the 13th: The Game' News, Updates: PS4 Hotfix Now Live; Xbox Version to Follow

Facebook/Fridaythe13thGame Gun Media released the hotfix patch for the PlayStation 4 version of "Friday the 13th: The Game."

Developed by IIIFonic and published by Gun Media, "Friday the 13th: The Game" is an asymmetrical multiplayer game based on the horror film of the same title wherein Jason Vorhees, a serial killer known to always wear a hockey mask, goes after his victims with a chainsaw.

The game allows up to eight players; seven will play counselors in Camp Crystal Lake, while one player will take the role of Jason.

Since its release last May, there have been complaints about "Friday the 13th" having glitches, causing the characters to be trapped in unusual and inappropriate places, as well as having access to areas in the map that Jason cannot reach.

Some players have shared that they get trapped inside rocks or glitch to the top of a house, where Jason cannot reach them. This took away the exciting element from the game because the players have found a sure escape from Jason.

Gun Media has created a hotfix patch to address these issues. They announced on Facebook that the hotfix patch for "Friday the 13th" has already gone live.

"This hotfix is mainly addressed at fixing memory leak issues (those crashes that occur from time to time) as well as the various exploits that have been utilized by players. The 'crouch glitch' that has been used by players to get on roofs and within hidden areas is patched out and should no longer be occurring to players. Other areas have also been looked at and patched up as to prevent users from getting into spots where Jason cannot go," the post reads.

Gun Media also said that a patch for the Xbox One version is already underway. They received over 5,000 reports on the game's issues and made sure that none of the players will be able to exploit the issues of the game again.

"Friday the 13th" is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.