'Friday the 13th: The Game' News: Xbox One Patch Released

Facebook/Fridaythe13thGame An Xbox One patch has been released for 'Friday the 13th: The Game.'

"Friday the 13th: The Game" fans will be happy to know that a new patch has been released, and it fixes a number of issues that have plagued the game since its release in May.

Gun Media and Illfonic announced via a statement that the Xbox One patch is now available. The patch solves some crashing issues and fixes a lot of bugs. The companies also revealed that more fixes are currently being worked on and will be released when they are ready.

"Our sincere apologies for the time that this has taken to arrive, but we will be monitoring the patch and are already working on additional fixes," the statement read. "We believe this patch will greatly increase playability and bring the game in line with other platforms."

The announcement also came with some patch notes. According to the list, the patch addresses problems with memory, audio threading, matchmaking, Jason's morph cursor, different glitches, infinite stamina, perk roller UI, visibility, placement, the hiding spot exit code, host specific crashes and the DLC, among other things.

Before the patch was released, fans became worried that Illfonic was not paying enough attention to "Friday the 13th: The Game" as much as they should. Some argued that the studio was focusing more time on "Dead Alliance" than fixing issues within the game. However, Illfonic boss Charles Brungardt insisted that this was not the case at all.

"I wanted to address the concerns that IllFonic has abandoned Friday the 13th: The Game for Dead Alliance," Brungardt told Eurogamer in a statement. "This is 100 per cent not true. Most major and independent studios have multiple teams working on multiple projects at the same time."

Brungardt went on to explain that they began developing "Dead Alliance" prior to "Friday the 13th: The Game." Additionally, Illfonic added more people to the team assigned to work on the title. The studio also launched a second office in order to focus on improving the game. It is clear that Illfonic is determined to give fans what they want, and the Xbox One patch is only the beginning.