'Friday the 13th: The Game' Release Date, Latest News: Launch Date Announced

Game publisher Gun Media recently announced that the brutal and gory hide-and-seek title, "Friday the 13th: The Game," which is based on the long-running horror film franchise, finally has an official release date.

Facebook/Fridaythe13thGame A promotional photo for the upcoming horror video game "Friday the 13th: The Game."

"Friday the 13th: The Game" will debut on May 26 as a digital game for major platforms priced at $40. However, only the multiplayer version of the game will be available at launch, while the game's single-player mode will be added as a free update this summer.

The game was previously slated to be released last fall but was delayed to early 2017 by Gun Media and developer IllFonic in order to add features that fans had requested.

The release date of the game was announced along with the launch of a new trailer, which shows off several scenes of brutal murders, camp counselors and customization options. Fans and gamers also got another look at series character Tommy Jarvis, the first person to ever kill Jason Voorhees.

This one-versus-seven asymmetric multiplayer game sees seven camp counselors struggling to make it out alive while they are hunted down by one person playing as the infamous masked killer. The game comes with three maps — Camp Crystal Lake, Higgins Haven and Packanack Lodge.

According to the game's official website, "You and six other unlucky souls will do everything possible to escape and survive while the most well-known killer in the world tracks you down and brutally slaughters you."

The game's site also explains: "The entire focus of 'Friday the 13th: The Game' is multiplayer. Survival is entirely up to you as you either stealthily hide from Jason or work together as a team to escape. Think you can take Jason on? You and the other counselors will have that chance as well. Be warned though, nothing is ever certain and no one is ever safe!"

"Friday the 13th: The Game" is set to launch on May 26 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.