'Friday the 13th: The Game' Tips and Tricks: Single Player Update, Ban Prevention and Finding Easter Eggs

Problems followed the release of "Friday the 13th: The Game" when it launched without a single player mode last May. The community also had to ban some of the gamers but the move sparked an outrage.

Despite these issues, gamers have remained on the server to enjoy the survival game as well as find some of the Easter eggs. But what else can gamers do while waiting for updates and steering clear of being banned?

Publisher Gun Media confirmed that the single player update, set for a release this summer, is still in active development despite the game's many issues.

"We are incredibly excited to share news very soon, including more on the upcoming single-player mode that will be available at no additional charge," the company stated in a press release.

Gun Media has had to work double time to fix the memory leak especially from gamers playing on the Xbox One console. But in a recent statement, the company affirmed that the problem "is looking contained."

Meanwhile, an update on the rules in late June had some players receiving either a temporary or permanent ban from "Friday the 13th: The Game" and it has become an issue with gamers. To prevent a ban, they are advised not to help out any Jason character while in a match or during farming as it will go against the rules.

Gamers who put their teammates in harm's way could be banned from the game as well. Gun Media will require screenshots as proof of someone deliberately disobeying the rules when making a report to the community managers.

As for the Easter eggs, it has been suggested that gamers have been fiddling with the maps to locate a Kane Hodder cameo. While playing as the character Tommy Jarvis, gamers can also look for some books on the shelves to find "A Manual of Occultism" and "30 Years Among the Dead."

Gamers can also phone Sheriff Garris' office to rescue them. The sheriff doesn't make an appearance in the game but players have to keep their eyes peeled for this number.