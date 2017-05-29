'Friday the 13th: The Game' Update: Launch Issues Being Addressed

"Friday the 13th: The Game" has just been released and players rushed in excitement in order to play it. However, as soon as the game hit the platforms, a lot of people experienced problems that disappointed them very much. So, what do the creators have to say about this?

Facebook/Friday the 13th: The Game Promotional photo for "Friday the 13th: The Game."

"Friday the 13th: The Game" has suffered after its release last week. The problems found inside the game were reported to be much more evident in the PC version. Players reported issues like online connectivity in party systems and other things outside the game's servers.

To resolve these concerns, IllFonic and Gun Media are currently working hard on fixes.

The first problem they are solving involves the downloadable content (DLC) codes for PlayStation 4 users in North America. It was reported that the codes have been showing up as inactive. According to the developers, the codes are shown to be inactive because they are still waiting for the final review of the patch by Sony. After the codes get their approval, players will be able to access them.

PlayStation 4 users in Europe and Australia has not received their DLC codes as well. Again, the developers are still waiting to receive the codes for the Savini DLC and the Counselor Clothing Pack and will distribute them as soon as they are ready.

The second issue involves the digital codes for the Xbox One version. Apparently, some codes were not delivered to players. The developers are working to get more codes from Microsoft so people can expect them soon. Either way, they have apologized for the delay.

Another problem is about the Steam DLCs that won't show up. The developers are now working on a patch to fix the problem, and the issue will be fixed in the next update.

The full list of game issues being addressed can be found on "Friday the 13th: The Game's" Kickstarter page. Players should check it out to see if their own problems are being addressed.