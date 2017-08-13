'Friday the 13th: The Game' Update: New Killer Being Teased? Upcoming Free DLC Detailed

(Photo: Gun Media) A promotional image for "Friday the 13th: The Game."

A new but familiar killer might soon be set on the loose in IllFonic's hit survival horror video game "Friday the 13th: The Game."

A tweet on the official Twitter account for the game has many under the impression that Pamela Voorhees will soon be a playable character.

The post comes in the form of an image with eight circles colored black except for the last one, which was colored blue.

Blue also happens to be the color of the sweater that Pamela Voorhees was sporting as she went on a killing spree as the original killer in the first "Friday the 13th" film. There are also speculations that it could be Roy from "Friday the 13th: A New Beginning" since his mask has a blue streak or a new Jason for the horror game. Some say new content from the eighth film in the franchise will be released. Others believe that it could simply be a countdown to a new downloadable content (DLC) or even a single player campaign for "Friday the 13th: The Game." Unfortunately, IllFonic is keeping its cards close to its chest at the moment so fans will just have to be patient for the developer to be fully ready to reveal more. Either way, players can expect some big changes in "Friday the 13th: The Game." The upcoming patch for the game is removing team killing from public matches for good. Using weapons like the shotgun and machete will no longer do harm, but cars and bear traps can still kill, but death by the latter will not incur experience points (XP) penalty as it currently does. The upcoming "Friday the 13th: The Game" patch will also include eight new emotes and three new map variants that will offer "faster-paced gameplay," all of which to be made available for free.

1/2: Just a couple things we are working on for you guys (currently in-progress) for an upcoming patch. First off; 8 emotes…all free! pic.twitter.com/e2ujMJ0S5C — Friday the 13th Game (@Friday13thGame) August 8, 2017