'Friends from College' Air Date, Cast, Plot, News: Fred Savage Avoids Co-Stars Off Set of Netflix Show [VIDEO]

"Friends from College" hasn't started streaming on Netflix but there's already an interesting scoop that's happening behind the scenes. According to some of its cast members, Fred Savage (Max Adler) refused to hang-out with them off the set during the filming. Were they dissing their co-star and was Savage being rude?

YouTube/Netflix Netflix's new comedy series "Friends from College" features an ensemble cast.

Keegan-Michael Key (Ethan Turner), Billy Eichner (Dr. Felix Forzenheim) and Nat Faxon (Nick) discussed filming "Friends of College" with Page Six. They all had one thing to say about Savage when it came to work off the set as he didn't want to socialize with them.

"As lovely and delightful as he is, has a very strict policy of not hanging out with his cast members," Key said, adding that Savage's work policy was not at all bad. "He's such a pro and has been in the business longer than anybody, so he's like, 'I'm going to do my thing, and then go home,'" Faxon explained.

Nicholas Stoller ("Forgetting Sarah Marshall") developed "Friends from College" with his wife Francesca Delbanco, who was inspired by her real-life experiences. The show is about a group of friends who went to Harvard and have reunited in their 40s.

Some of them are going through a mid-life crisis and life-changing dramas at work, in their relationships and with themselves. "We've got like 20 years of grievances built up. It all just gets so competitive," star Cobie Smulders (Lisa Turner) said, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Aside from Savage, Key, Eichner, Faxon and Smulders, the show also stars Annie Parisse (Sam) and Jae Suh Park (Marianne). The comedy will also feature Seth Rogen, Kate McKinnon and Ike Barinholtz as guests.

Netflix will begin streaming "Friends from College" on Friday, July 14. The show has eight episodes.