'Friends from College' Air Date, Latest News: Premiere Officially Set for July 14

Netflix has officially set a premiere date for its upcoming comedy series "Friends from College."

According to a report by Deadline, the streaming service company has slotted the highly anticipated new comedy series for Friday, July 14. Netflix has also recently dropped the show's first teaser.

The eight-episode series will be focusing on the story of a group of friends who graduated from Harvard and are facing their 40s. It stars Keegan-Michael Key as Ethan, Cobie Smulders as Lisa, Annie Parisse as Sam, Nat Faxon as Nick, Fred Savage as Max and Jae Suh Park as Marianne. The interwoven lives of these characters are most of the time complicated by their relationships with one another.

As such, "Friends from College" will be a comedic exploration of old friendships, former romantic connections, and the adventure of balancing adult life with the nostalgic taste for the past.

The series is executive produced by Nicholas Stoller, who previously worked on films such as "Neighbors" and "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." He also directed all eight episodes of the series. Francesca Delbanco, on the other hand, serves as an executive producer and writer.

"Nick is a comedic mastermind. With 'Friends from College,' he and Francesca have created a world that is both moving and very, very funny. We are thrilled to be working with them and this incredible cast, and look forward to audiences around the world laughing with and at these relatable characters," Cindy Holland, Netflix Vice President of Original Content, said in a statement, according to IndieWire.

The new teaser trailer released by Netflix to promote the upcoming comedy series features a first look at the cast members. The group appears to have unsuccessfully moved on from their college days, as they are seen having the time of their lives doing drugs, sketching out ideas with permanent markers, and throwing pizza at the wall.

