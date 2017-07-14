'Friends From College' Premiere Date, Spoilers: Cast Talks About Characters' Relationships; Critics Pan Show

"Friends from College" is a dark comedy series that will debut its very first season on Netflix on Friday, July 14. The show will deliver eight half-hour episodes on the streaming platform but early reviews from critics have so far been negative.

YouTube/Netflix Netflix's new comedy series "Friends from College" features an ensemble cast.

Stars Cobie Smulders (Lisa), Keegan-Michael Key (Ethan) and Fred Savage (Max) sat down with the press to talk about their new show that tackles relationships among friends in their late 30s and early 40s.

"These friends have a tight relationship, but there's an ever-changing scenario they have to deal with on the fly," Smulders said.

Key acknowledged that the darkness of "Friends from College" is what keeps the show honest. A review from USA Today, however, cited that the series is "shallow and grating" and a complete waste of talents as the characters are unappealing.

Savage's character might look the sanest and most stable among the group, but the actor hinted that Max will unravel and become destructive as the episodes roll. "'Friends from College" will explore the good and bad side of a co-dependent relationship.

"It holds people back or is detrimental to all the characters in one way or another," Savage told TV Line.

The show delivers cringe comedy but the New York Times also noted these friends are more like enemies as the characters' flaws and abrasiveness are "insufferable."

Smulders said she initially questioned the premise of the show, which starts off with a revelation of an infidelity involving two longtime friends. But once the story developed, Smulders understood her character and her co-stars' characters.

"There isn't a lot of judging in how it's written or how the parts are played," she said. "It's up to the audience to make their assumptions and judgments."

Smulders also revealed that there won't be any flashbacks even if the show is also about nostalgia. Check out the teaser below: