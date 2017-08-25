'Friends From College' Season 2 News, Release Date: Netflix Renews Comedy Series for Second Installment

Facebook/FriendsFromCollege 'Friends From College' has been renewed for a second season.

Netflix has officially given "Friends From College," the comedy series that debuted last month on the streaming service, a season 2 renewal order.

According to Deadline, "Friends From College" has been renewed for an eight-episode second season. The first season, which was released on July 14, also consisted of eight half-hour episodes.

The renewal comes as a bit of a surprise, especially because most critics panned "Friends From College." On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season has a 24 percent rotten rating based on 49 reviews. And while critics may not have liked the show, audiences certainly did. On the same rating website, the audience score for the series is at 72 percent.

"Friends From College" was created by Nicholas Stoller and his wife Francesca Delbanco. The show stars Keegan-Michael Key ("Key & Peele"), Cobie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother"), Annie Parisse ("Law & Order"), Fred Savage ("Wonder Years"), Nat Faxon ("Ben and Kate") and newcomer Jae Suh Park.

For those who are unaware, "Friends From College" follows the lives of six people in their 40s who met at Harvard and have subsequently stayed in touch. Stoller, who directed all eight episodes of the first season, actually went to Harvard. He has previously said that the entire point of the series is nostalgia.

"Everyone has different arcs," Stoller told TVLine earlier this year, explaining that the show opens with a love triangle involving Ethan (Key), Lisa (Smulders) and Sam (Parisse). "But the whole show is just about nostalgia, whether it's a good thing or a bad thing. And about how when you get together with your group of friends from, old group of friends, friends from college, you regress in a lot of ways... It can be both really helpful and loving to be around those people, and also not great."

Netflix has yet to confirm a return date for "Friends From College."