'Friends from College' Series Premiere, Spoilers: New Adult Comedy About Reunited College Friends to Debut on Netflix on July 14

Netflix Official Site A screenshot from upcoming Netflix original comedy series “Friends from College.”

The Netflix original adult comedy series, "Friends from College," is finally streaming this week, and here's what potential viewers need to know about it.

First off, the first season of the series will consist of eight half-hour episodes that will feature an ensemble cast that includes Keegan-Michael Key as Ethan, Cobie Smulders as his wife Lisa, Annie Pariesse as Sam, Fred Savage as Max, Jae Suh Park as Marianne, Nat Faxon as Nick, and Billy Eichner as Dr. Forzenheim.

The series follows the lives of a group of friends who have met while attending Harvard together almost 20 years ago. They reconnect in present-day New York as 40-something adults, in a narrative that delves deep into the complicated relationships of the past and the present.

Aside from managing their lives as adults, Ethan, Lisa, Sam, Nick, Max, and Marianne will also be faced with some major changes that may change the way they see each other. Friendships may either be broken or altered in ways that will prove to them that they may never regain the kind of relationship they had before.

An advance review by Variety reveals that two of these friends are cheating on their spouses with each other. There are also some of them that have not managed to maintain lucrative careers. These are just some of the complications that these middle-aged college friends will have to deal with as they try to understand the kind of bond they have and may still be able to have at present.

The series was created by Nicholas Stoller who was also responsible for "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "Bad Neighbours." Both he and co-creator Francesca Delbanco attended Harvard University, making their first Netflix original project somewhat autobiographical.

There will also be some surprise guests appearing on the show like Kate McKinnon, who will play a wealthy and eccentric young adult novelist, and Seth Rogen, who will play somebody's ex-boyfriend. Ike Barinholtz will also be playing the role of one of Lisa's annoying co-workers.

"We're dealing with affairs, we're dealing with old friends and old friendships that have a lot of issues," co-creator Stoller told The Fuss. "And, you know, it's a sexy show, and so there's not really any way around it not being R," he added.

"Friends from College" debuts on Friday, July 14, on Netflix.