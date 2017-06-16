'Friends from College' Trailer, Updates: Keegan-Michael Key Portrays a 40-Year-Old Stuck in His 20s

In Netflix's upcoming comedy series, titled "Friends from College," Keegan-Michael Key and Cobie Smulders will not only be reminiscing their best years in college, they will be living it.

YouTube/Netflix "Friends from College" stars Keegan-Michael Key and Cobie Smulders

Smulders portrays Lisa, the wife of Key's Ethan, who is also her college friend. As seen in the trailer, the couple are preparing for a school reunion. While going to their destination, they find themselves stuck in traffic, and the estranged couple seem a bit uncomfortable with their situation. In their moving van, they contemplate on past memories and wonder about what will happen when they meet again with their close peers.

"We've got like 20 years of grievances built up. It all just gets so competitive," Smulders' Lisa can be heard saying in the clip.

"Friends from College" follows the lives of six buddies who went to Harvard together. Joining Key and Smulders in the group are Annie Parisse as Sam, Nat Faxon as Nick, Fred Savage as Max, and Jae Suh Park as Marianne. Now in their forties, these friends deal with old friendships, former romantic affairs, and more importantly, balancing adult life with the memories of their younger years.

While Lisa is contemplating about having kids, as seen in the trailer, Ethan is having an affair with their friend Sam.

"It's a st***d college hookup but it never ended. Why do you insist on calling it an affair?" Sam tells Marianne. "Because you guys are married to other people and having sex with each other," the latter responds.

As for Faxon's Nick, the character is undoubtedly stuck in his 20s. Most likely he is afraid of commitment, refusing to accept his age, as he only sleeps with women who are 20 years younger than him.

The new Netflix Original series comes from "Neighbors" creator Nick Stoller. He also directs all eight episodes of the show.

"Friends from College" premieres this July 14 on Netflix.

