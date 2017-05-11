'Friends' Reunion Hoax News 2017: Viral Post Tricks Many; Revival Not Happening

The online world was sent into a frenzy when news spread over the weekend that a "Friends" reunion was in the works. However, the source of the rumor--a Facebook post--was revealed to be fake and a reunion is definitely not in the cards.

Facebook/friends.tvA 'Friends' revival is not going to happen.

According to Buzzfeed, the post came with a photo that simply said "Fall 2018," along with the iconic picture frame that hung on Monica and Rachel's purple door. It was posted by a Facebook page named David Schwimer. For those who are unaware, David Schwimmer is the actor who played Ross Geller on the show, but the name is obviously misspelled.

The post quickly went viral online, being shared more than 200,000 times on Facebook. Fans shared their excitement, as well as doubts, about the validity of the news. It was ultimately revealed to be a hoax, and the post was subsequently removed from the page.

With the recent influx of shows being revived, it does not come as a surprise that some people believed in the fake news. It looks like "Friends" will not be following in the steps of "Gilmore Girls" or "Prison Break," though. The cast members and showrunners of the classic NBC sitcom have said in the past that a reunion is simply not happening.

Most recently, Lisa Kudrow, who played the quirky Phoebe Buffay, pointed out that a revival is nearly impossible because of everyone's busy schedules.

"It's been 13 years, 13 years of the same question and right now, or in the future, it's not going to happen," Kudrow told Heat Magazine. "It would be great [if it happened]. It would be a lot of fun. But even just from a logistical purpose, it would never work because everyone is on a totally, ridiculous work schedule, that's the opposite of someone else."

She also added that the story would not work now because the characters would have moved on after such a long time.

