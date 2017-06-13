'Friends' Reunion, Revival Could Happen? David Schwimmer Still Hopeful for a Remake

David Schwimmer, who played the role of Ross Gellar on the series that has become a cultural icon in the past decade, has reportedly been on board the idea of a "Friends" revival. The other stars are not entirely convinced, however.

Facebook/friends.tvA promo image of "Friends" as the cover photo on the classic sitcom's official Facebook page

While the rest of the cast of the mega-hit sitcom "Friends" have moved on from the idea of a possible continuation of the series, Schwimmer continues to hold an interest in reprising his role as Ross Gellar, according to Inquisitr.

The other stars of the sitcom may take some convincing before they get back together, it seems. Reports from sources have alleged that Schwimmer has been insistent in pushing for a revival of the show, and it is said that he is "tearing his hair out over the endless stop and start talks" with the other members of the cast.

Sources have reported that Schwimmer has revived talks of a possible "Friends" sequel enough times that he has started having brief "meltdown" episodes over the topic whenever he brings it up with his former co-stars.

"David's always wanted to bring the show back – he really pushed for it to happen ten years ago but Jen [Aniston] was boxed in with her string of movie rom-coms," a source confided. It looks like a possible revival of "Friends" mostly lies in the availability of Jennifer Aniston, who is currently busy with a lot of projects.

Matthew Perry, meanwhile, is firmly holding his position that the audience for a new run of "Friends" simply does not exist anymore. In his interview with Variety, Perry even went as far as comparing a reboot of the series to a nightmare.

"When I'm asleep, I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares," Perry said. We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I'm gonna say no. The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can't beat it. Why would we go and do it again?" Perry explained.