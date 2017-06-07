'Friends' Revival Rumors: Why Matthew Perry Doesn't Support a Reboot

It has been 13 years since NBC's popular '90s sitcom "Friends" aired its final episode. Although fans are clamoring for a revival, actor Matthew Perry is not on board with the idea.

Speaking to Variety about his future plans for his career, Perry also shared why the idea of a "Friends" reboot does not interest him. According to the actor, he gets recurring nightmares about the show's possible revival.

"When I'm asleep, I have this nightmare that we do 'Friends' again and nobody cares," Perry admitted. "We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I'm gonna say no. The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can't beat it. Why would we go and do it again?"

Although "Friends" is out of the question, Perry still wants to continue doing shows for TV. He told the publication that he has written a project for TV and would like to pursue this possibility. But unlike the norm for a four-camera comedy, he said that he usually comes up with darker toned content — "serious stuff" with a hint of humor.

Perry recently starred in CBS's multi-camera TV sitcom "The Odd Coupe," but the series was cancelled after three seasons. He also headlines the play he wrote for Broadway, titled "The End of Longing." The show was well-received by fans when it premiered in London last year, but critics were not as kind.

For the uninitiated, "Friends" was about six individuals who lived, loved, and lost in the bustling city of Manhattan. Jennifer Anniston starred on the show as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courtney Cox as Monica, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, and Perry as Chandler Bing.

"Friends" aired from 1994 to 2004.