'Frozen 2' Release Date News, Plot Details: Sequel Scheduled to Premiere in November 2019

The long wait is over. Three years after the release of "Frozen," the animated musical fantasy film is finally having another installment. As fans get ready to get back to Arendelle for another epic adventure, here is everything they need to know about "Frozen 2."

Facebook/DisneyFrozenA promotional image for "Frozen Fever"

After months of speculation, Disney officially announced that "Frozen 2" would be released on Nov. 27, 2019, in 3D and IMAX 3D. While many are happy about the announcement, some fans are sad by the fact that they must wait a little longer before witnessing Princess of Arendelle, Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell); Snow Queen of Arendelle, Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel); and Olaf's (voiced by Josh Gad) new adventure.

Because of this, Bell explained the reason behind the delay. She said the only reason why the sequel film is taking so long is that Disney is handling it with extreme care.

"Generally when you have a first successful movie you want to make a second one," Bell told Collider. "It took them a while because they wanted to figure out what story they needed to tell and what would be important and engaging and I think they found it," she added.

Not much is known about "Frozen 2" aside from the fact that the plot builds up from the events in the first movie. It will also explain some of the arcs presented in the first film in order for fans to understand more about Anna and Elsa's relationship, including the latter's powers.

In fact, co-director Chris Buck said that "Frozen 2" will see the next evolution of the lives of Anna, Kristoff (voiced by Jonathan Groff) and Olaf. However, the biggest change will be reserved for Elsa.

"[In Frozen] she had such a dramatic journey, and at the end, she's just starting to feel like she can open up and have some fun again," Buck previously shared in one interview with Fandango. "That's what was really good about the short [2015's 'Frozen' Fever] – we could have fun with Elsa. And that personality... you will see in the next one," he added.