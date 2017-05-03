'Frozen 2' Release Date, News: Sequel To Be Released in November 2019 in 3D

After years of speculation, Disney has finally announced an official release date for the highly anticipated sequel to 2013's "Frozen." Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a while because it will not be out for another two years.

Facebook/DisneyFrozen'Frozen 2' will be released on Nov. 27, 2019.

Along with "Frozen 2," Disney also announced the release dates of a slew of other films--including some untitled ones. By the looks of it, the entertainment giant really has the next several years on lock with both Pixar and Marvel films on its roster.

However, the little kids who enjoyed the first "Frozen" movie so much will be a tad older by the time "Frozen 2" gets released in theaters. The sequel is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 27, 2019, six years after the release of the first film, and will be available in 3D.

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell are expected to reprise their roles as Elsa and Anna, although Disney has yet to make the confirmation. Josh Gad is set to return as the happy snowman, Olaf, while Alan Tudyk previously revealed that he has been invited back for the sequel. Tudyk voiced the Duke of Weselton in "Frozen," but his exact role in the sequel remains a mystery.

Plot rumors surrounding "Frozen 2" have been running rampant ever since Disney announced its existence back in March 2015. A common theory is that Elsa will find love--a romantic one as opposed to the sisterly love she experienced in the first movie. There has been talk of Elsa possibly becoming the first gay Disney princess, with fans campaigning for the icy ruler to have a girlfriend in "Frozen 2." If not, there has also been speculation that she may meet a king in the sequel, with whom she will fall in love.

Prior to the cinematic release of "Frozen 2," though, a Broadway adaptation is set to premiere in spring 2018.

