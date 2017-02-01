'Frozen 2' Release Date, Plot and Cast News, Rumors, Updates: Elsa to Have a New Personality? Movie to Come in 2018

"Frozen 2" will definitely hit theaters, though there is no known date yet. According to the latest news, the much-awaited animated film may be released in 2018.

Fans have been waiting patiently for the arrival of "Frozen 2," but it seems that the people behind the movie are taking their time with production. Considering that it took two years of development for the first installment to be completed, it is no surprise that the sequel will likewise take some time to arrive on the big screen.

It was already revealed by actress Kristen Bell, who voiced Anna, that Disney needs a lot of time to create a sequel of good quality. In an interview with Collider, Bell said: "Generally when you have a first successful movie you want to make a second one. It took them a while because they wanted to figure out what story they needed to tell and what would be important and engaging and I think they found it."

This has led to many speculations, including a possible connection with the movie "Tarzan." "Frozen" co-director Chris Buck once mentioned to MTV that in his "little head, Anna and Elsa's brother is Tarzan ... that's my fun little world." While this rumor has already been debunked, some fans are reportedly hoping that Tarzan will indeed be featured in "Frozen 2."

Other rumors surrounding "Frozen 2" are the lesbian Elsa and meth-addicted Elsa. The latter rumor was sparked by the Montana Meth Project, an awareness program that showcased Elsa urging teens to avoid drugs. The campaign featured Elsa in handcuffs due to drug use.

More rumors may surface while "Frozen 2" is being anticipated. Meanwhile, other "Frozen" projects such as the franchise Broadway musical in the spring of this year can tide fans over the long wait. There is also a pre-Broadway event that will happen from Aug. 17, 2017 to Oct. 1, 2017 at the Buell Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts.