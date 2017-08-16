'Frozen 2' Release Date, Plot, Cast News: Idina Menzel Prepares for Recording

Idina Menzel is preparing to get back to the recording booth for "Frozen 2." The actress will be reprising her role as the voice of Elsa in the widely popular Disney animated flick.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Idina Menzel will soon begin work on "Frozen 2" for Disney.

Speaking with MLive, Menzel revealed that she is expecting to be working on the "Frozen" sequel soon.

"I'm going to get into the studio for the first time in a couple of weeks," Menzel said.

But fans looking for some hints about the sequel's plot will have to wait some more. Menzel said she has no idea on what will cover "Frozen 2" until she's recording. She has not yet to read the newly finished script.

"We've just gotten to that part in the process," the Broadway star said.

Before heading back to recording, however, Menzel has to finish her tour where he gets to sing "Let It Go," the theme song to "Frozen," every night. She states that she will never get tired of singing the song over and over at concerts.

"Every night I am reminded of how it's reached and connected and resonated with young people and how important it is," she told Chicago Tribune.

Fans might have forgotten that Menzel has had success in theater because of the popularity of "Frozen." The "Wicked" actress, however, is not complaining that most people know her for her work in the Disney movie instead of the stage.

Menzel told St. Louis Today that she worked hard to get where she is at and to cross over from theater to movies is an opportunity that most actors do not get. The actress still does theater despite her big-screen credentials. She recently featured in an off-Broadway show called "Skintight."

Menzel also said she is looking forward to working with Kristen Bell again. She voiced Anna in "Frozen" and will reprise her role for the sequel as well.