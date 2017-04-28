'Frozen 2' Release Date, Plot Details: Sequel Set for a Late 2019 Release

After previous speculations, "Frozen 2" is finally shaping up. However, it will not be appearing until Nov. 27, 2019.

REUTERS/Disney/HandoutElsa (Idina Menzel) is seen in this still from Frozen.

The "Frozen" sequel's premiere date was announced by none other than Disney on Tuesday, April 25, along with confirmed release dates for "Star Wars: Episode IX" and "Indiana Jones 5."

The sequel will come six years after its predecessor, which is quite a while as far as most movie franchises are concerned, but this is because the production team over at Disney want to make sure they get everything right.

"That whole team at Disney . . . talk about striving for perfection. . . . They don't just pump out movies," says actress Kristen Bell, who played Anna in the first film, in a previous interview with Cosmopolitan.

"They're really putting a lot of energy into perfecting it," she added.

Executive producer John Lasseter promised "Frozen" fans in 2015 that the sequel will take everyone back to Arendelle and says the team has come up with a great idea for "Frozen 2."

Co-director Chris Buck also acknowledged the challenges of producing another sequel for a pop culture hit such as the first "Frozen" film. "How do we live up to the phenomenon of the first one?" Buck asked himself, according to Independent. "There's a lot of pressure. And we'll put that on ourselves too; we'll be very demanding about how good this one has to be," he added.

The plot details of "Frozen 2" are still being kept under wraps, but Disney confirms that the original cast will be back for the upcoming sequel.

Aside from Bell, Idina Menzel also comes back to voice Queen Elsa, Jonathan Groff is also back to voice Kristoff, and Josh Gad returns to voice Olaf the snowman.

While waiting for the sequel, "Frozen" fans can feast on the broadway adaptation of the movie, which is slated for a 2018 opening.

"Frozen" was released in 2013 with strong commercial and critical success. It was the highest grossing film of the year and it went on to become the best-selling Blu-ray disc in the U.S.