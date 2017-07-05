'Frozen 2' Rumors: Movie Sequel to Highlight Action-Filled Sibling Rivalry?

Facebook/Frozen Rumors claiming that "Frozen 2" will feature Anna as the villain continue to circulate online.

After proving the power of sisterly love in the first "Frozen" movie, rumors claim that the upcoming "Frozen 2" will feature Elsa and Anna being at loggerheads as, allegedly, the highly anticipated animated movie sequel will highlight the two's sibling rivalry.

There is no denying that many are awaiting for the arrival of "Frozen 2." Proof to this are the numerous rumors and speculations attached to the movie project. While there are many unconfirmed reports said about the movie, one of the most persistent, though, is the one claiming that its story will run along Elsa and Anna's conflict.

According to reports, Anna will be extremely jealous of her sister Anna, and this might even drive her to the point of killing the Ice Queen because she wants to take control of Arendelle as its new queen. As it has been long speculated that "Frozen 2" will also unravel Anna's own power, which is said to be fire, rumors claim that the two may find themselves outdoing each other's supremacy.

On the other hand, some sources claim that somebody may hypnotize Anna in "Frozen 2" and make her turn against her own sister. Reportedly, the hypnotizer will feed on Anna's negative thoughts about Elsa and the treatment she got from their parents.

Despite varying claims, it is interesting to note that all of the speculations point to Anna becoming evil in "Frozen 2." While this can potentially provide more action in the movie sequel, some can't help but wonder if it will really be the case as, after all, it is a family-friendly Disney movie. What is certain at this point in time, though, is that "Frozen 2" will finally address the questions the first movie left, such as how Elsa got her powers.

"We're working hard on it. We're in the development writing process and are very excited by it. Like all movies, it will evolve... now that we've been involved in it for awhile, what's exciting is it feels like it builds on the first movie. You understand things better in the first movie after you've seen the sequel," Peter Del Vecho, "Frozen" producer, told Entertainment Weekly last March.

"Frozen 2" hits theaters on Nov. 27, 2019.