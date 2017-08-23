'Frozen 2' Updates: Idina Menzel Still Clueless on Story of Animated Movie Sequel

Facebook/Frozen Shown is the latest poster for the "Frozen" animated short, "Olaf's Frozen Adventures," which is set to premiere in theaters this November 22.

While "Frozen 2" is not expected to arrive in a little more than two years from now, Idina Menzel has revealed that she will soon return to the studio to lend her voice anew to Elsa, although she has yet to receive a copy of the script.

There is no denying that "Frozen 2" is one of the most highly anticipated movie sequels. While there have been a lot of rumors on how its story will pan out, no one outside the production can really tell where the next adventures of Elsa and Anna will head to. In fact, in a recent interview, Menzel revealed that she, too, has not received a copy of the script for "Frozen 2" and is therefore clueless as to how its story will unfold.

"I know I'm going to get into the studio for the first time in a couple of weeks. I haven't seen the script yet. We've just gotten to that part in the process," Menzel said in a recent interview.

While nothing much is known as to how the story of "Frozen 2" will pan out, fans are rest assured that it will shed light to the mysteries that its predecessor left.

"You understand things better in the first movie after you've seen the sequel," said "Frozen" producer Peter Del Vecho in an interview with Entertainment Weekly back in April.

Meanwhile, although "Frozen 2" is not expected to arrive earlier than Nov. 27, 2019, fans will be treated to an appetizer of sort as Disney is releasing a featurette called "Olaf's Frozen Adventure." In fact, the studio has recently released the poster for the said animated short, which will run for 21 minutes in theaters beginning Nov. 22, just in time for the holidays.

"Olaf's Frozen Adventure" will cast the spotlight on Olaf as he looks for Christmas traditions for Elsa and Anna, who have none, as their parents died when they were still young.