'Frozen 2' Updates: Idina Menzel to Start Recording Soon, Has Yet to Receive the Script

Idina Menzel has revealed that she has yet to receive the script for "Frozen 2" and is scheduled to head back to the studio to lend her voice to Elsa anew soon.

Speaking in a recent interview with AZ Central, Menzel, whose concert tour finally culminated in Phoenix, Arizona last Sept. 3 after it kicked off last March, revealed that she has yet to receive the script for "Frozen 2." However, now that her concert tour has finally ended, she expects that her participation in the highly anticipated animated movie sequel will begin rolling soon, something that she is looking forward to.

"Honestly, they haven't even sent me a script. They're keeping everything really close to the vest... it's that kind of thing, you get in, you do a little work, they start storyboarding and getting the images up. Then they'll come in a couple weeks later, they'll do some more, change it around, add a song. It's a very incremental process, which I love. So I'm looking forward getting back in there with that "Frozen" family and just doing our thing," Menzel said in an interview with AZ Central recently.

While Menzel has yet to receive her script for "Frozen 2" and is clueless as to how its story will pan out, there have already been several rumors, theories, and speculations attached to the highly anticipated sequel to the 2013 Disney blockbuster. In fact, as soon as "Frozen 2" was announced in March 2015, the Internet has been filled with countless "Frozen 2" articles, many of which, unfortunately, was simply based on rumors.

As of this writing, no one can exactly tell where the next adventures of Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven, and many others will head to in the sequel. However, one thing is for sure: "Frozen 2" will finally address the mysteries that its predecessor left as promised by its producer, Peter Del Vecho, in an interview earlier this year.

"You understand things better in the first movie after you've seen the sequel," Del Vecho told Entertainment Weekly last March.

"Frozen 2" is slated to hit the theaters in November 2019.